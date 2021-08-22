Weekend Philler Episode 524 features American Dream, New Liberty Distillery, Noise Pollution Records and Collectibles, Vetri Community Partnership, and the “Love for Tamika” benefit at Cross Keys Brewing Co.!
Here are the segments:
- From wave pools to ski slopes, American Dream is a top destination
- Pennsylvania’s first craft distillery is New Liberty Distillery in Philadelphia
- Noise Pollution Records pays tribute to late owner at 30th Anniversary Celebration
- Learn to make zucchini quesadillas with Vetri Community Partnership
- Local brewery hosts benefit for nearly-fatal car crash victim
