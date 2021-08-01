Weekend Philler Episode 522: Westmont Takeover!

On Weekend Philler Episode 522, we’re spending the day checking out lots of awesome places in Westmont, NJ! We’ve got Saddler’s Woods, Severino Pasta, The Refill Market, ReUp Fashion, Goodbeet, and Hammer and Stain!
Here are the segments:
- Goodbeet and The Beet Creamery offer fully vegan and GF menus across NJ
- Hammer and Stain in Westmont, NJ is your new DIY happy place
- ReUp Fashion reimagines clothing from thrift, making shopping sustainably easy.
- Become a zero-waste household with The Refill Market
- Escape into nature at Saddler’s Woods in Camden County, NJ
- A Family Tradition: Homemade Pasta with Severino Pasta Company
