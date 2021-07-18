Weekend Philler Episode 521 features Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue‘s new program for veterans, “Dictionary Daddy” board game with Steve The Legend, Atlantic City’s Orange Loop and Showboat Hotel Atlantic City with Visit New Jersey, A Philly Love Story with Broadway actors Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis, and 2nd Saturday Collingswood!

