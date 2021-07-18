Weekend Philler Episode 521 features Forgotten Angels Equine Rescue‘s new program for veterans, “Dictionary Daddy” board game with Steve The Legend, Atlantic City’s Orange Loop and Showboat Hotel Atlantic City with Visit New Jersey, A Philly Love Story with Broadway actors Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis, and 2nd Saturday Collingswood!
Here are the segments:
- Local horse rescue launches new equine therapy program for veterans
- Philadelphia father and daughter duo team up to create “Dictionary Daddy” board game
- Land on The Orange Loop: Atlantic City’s new tourist attraction is based on Monopoly
- Family-friendly fun in Atlantic City: Showboat Hotel opens biggest arcade in the state
- A Philly Love Story: Broadway Stars Rob McClure and Maggie Lakis
- Explore South Jersey’s best artists, musicians, and more at Second Saturdays in Collingswood, NJ
