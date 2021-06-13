Weekend Philler Episode 520: Celebrating Pride Month!

We’re celebrating Pride Month with Weekend Philler Episode 520! This episode highlights some awesome folks in the LGBTQIA+ community as well as Pride History and some great programs in Philly that are here to help them. We’ve got the Philadelphia LGBT Mapping Project – which spotlights over 2,000 places in the Philadelphia area that have LGBTQIA+ historical significance, Philly IBA and TransWork – which provide business opportunities and professional resources to the LGBTQIA+ community, Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room – the oldest continuously-operating LGBTQIA+ bookstore in the country, Jacob H+ – which was created by two educators and gay men to help fund their own adoption and other LGBTQIA+ families who wish to adopt, and the William Way LGBT Community Center – which offers countless resources to the LGBTQIA+ community in the area.
Here are the segments:
- Celebrating Pride Month with Pride History in Philadelphia
- Philly’s LGBT Chamber of Commerce fights for inclusion and economic equality
- TransWork tackles discrimination with economic opportunities for transgender and non-binary folks
- Philly AIDS Thrift @ Giovanni’s Room is the oldest LGBTQIA+ bookstore in the country
- Two future fathers start Etsy business to fund LGBTQIA+ adoptions
- You are Welcome: William Way LGBT Community Center connects and empowers LGBTQIA+ community in Philadelphia
