On Weekend Philler Episode 519, we’ve got Revolution Barber Company, Saddler’s Woods, Grooveground Coffee Bar, Occasionette, and author Jodi Fiore’s book series The Adventures of Lia-Ria!
Wow, that’s an action-packed half-hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.
Here are the segments:
- Local author writes children’s books to teach kids about death, Alzheimer’s, and more
- Find the perfect gift and the card to go along with it at Occasionette
- Escape into nature at Saddler’s Woods in Camden County, NJ
- For a great cut without the frills, visit Revolution Barber in Runnemede, NJ
- Support local artists & musicians at Grooveground Coffee Bar in Collingswood
- BONUS! A Grooveground love story: PHL17 producer proposed to wife at coffee bar
