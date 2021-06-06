Remarkable Women

big10banner

Weekend Philler Episode 519

Weekend Philler

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On Weekend Philler Episode 519, we’ve got Revolution Barber Company, Saddler’s Woods, Grooveground Coffee Bar, Occasionette, and author Jodi Fiore’s book series The Adventures of Lia-Ria!

Wow, that’s an action-packed half-hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the segments:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weekend Philler Latest Episodes

More Weekend Philler Episode

Trending

Follow @WeekendFiller on Twitter