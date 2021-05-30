On Weekend Philler Episode 518, we’ve got Clutch Shot Axe Throwing, Opa Gyros & Crepes, Live Casino & Hotel, My Local Brew Works, and Brigandi’s Barbering Company!
Wow, that’s an action-packed half-hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.
Here are the segments:
- Learn how to throw an axe like a pro at Clutch Shot Axe Throwing
- The American dream comes alive with Opa Gyros & Crepes
- How to make perfect gyros & crepes with Opa Gyros & Crepes
- Delicious food with a side of cash? Visit Sports & Social at Live Casino & Hotel
- FREE BEER! My Local Brew Works gives away free 4-packs to customers.
- Specialty short haircuts with Brigandi’s Barbering Company
If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!
For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.