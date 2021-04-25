On Weekend Philler Episode 517, we visit Dublin, PA with Farm to Toast and The Novel Baker! Then, we take a deep dive into the inner workings of MilkBoy – who runs bars, restaurants, a music venue, and even an awesome recording studio in Philadelphia! Finally, we visit with our friends from Police Athletic League (PAL) to honor Tyrone Crawley.

Wow, that’s an action-packed half-hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the segments:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.