In Weekend Philler Episode 512, we’ve got pet fashion designer Gustavo Ugarte, Philly Elmo, DJ Mike Pierce and his new book “The Great Trivia Challenge Book”, Author Steve Dragon and his children’s book “Were You Born A Dragon”, Neil Jacobs with Neil’s Sharpening Service, and some awesome Weekend Philler BLOOPERS!

Wow, that’s an action-packed half-hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the segments:

And here are this week’s Weekend Philler BLOOPERS!

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.