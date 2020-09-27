On Weekend Philler Episode 502, we’ve got Fit Moms of Philly, RockLife Church’s Grace Girls Closet, Joy Box (with Triple Bottom Brewing Co., Caphe Roasters, Lil Pop Shop, Weckerly’s Ice Cream, Mycopolitan Mushrooms and Third Wheel Cheese), Philadelphia Water Departments’ Water Woman, Underground Arts’ Restaurant Pop-Ups, and vintage ’90s action promos!

Wow, that’s an action-packed half-hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

