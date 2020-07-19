Weekend Philler Episode 423 – Art Special!

Weekend Philler

by:

Posted: / Updated:

On this weekend’s episode of Weekend Philler, it’s our Art Appreciation special where we highlight some of our favorite art spots we’ve done on the show! We’ve got The Weird Unorthodox Taxidermy of Dr. Seuss exhibit at Ocean Galleries, a Nigerian Pottery class at Fleisher Art MemorialPhiladelphia Independents, artist Richmond Otolorin GarrickGrounds For Sculpture, and the Pegasus Statue renovation at Memorial Hall (Philadelphia)!

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

Share this story

Weekend Philler Segments

Latest from PHL17 News

More PHL17 Morning News

Weekend Philler Latest Episodes

More Weekend Philler Episode

Good News

Jacob H+

More Good News

Follow @WeekendFiller on Twitter