Weekend Philler Episode 420

On this weekend’s episode of Weekend Philler, we learn how Deluxe Italian Bakery is keeping on during quarantine, get all of our COVID-19 pet questions answered with HousePaws Mobile Veterinary Service, check out ThirstyDice ‘s comfort crates, learn about Food4Staff, and watch how Harmony Theater has been keeping up with their participants while social distancing!

Wow, that’s an action-packed half-hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

