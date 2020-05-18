Weekend Philler Episode 418

On Weekend Philler Episode 418, we’ve got the Philadelphia PhilliesFlying Fish Brewing Company, the Philly Virtual Tip Jar, Mrs. Micale from YALE School‘s Virtual Storytime, Sustain The LineTrucco Skin‘s “Hero Among Us” initiative, and the Weekend Philler music video!

Wow, that’s an action-packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.Here are the clips:

  • Phillies Supercut
  • Flying Fish Brewing Update
  • Philly Virtual Tip Jar
  • Mrs. Micale’s Virtual Storytime
  • Sustain the Line
  • Trucco Skin’s “Hero Among Us” Initiative
  • Weekend Philler Music Video

