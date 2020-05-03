Weekend Philler Episode 417

On this weekend’s episode of Weekend Philler, we’ve got Timber Creek Regional High School ‘s Dancing Principal Challenge, Old City Jewish Art Center ‘s virtual gallery featuring pieces by Christopher Lyter Fine Art, wellness tips from Sheri Marcantuono Lotus Wood Journey, Florescio Events ‘ Fairmount rainbow balloons as well as other rainbows decorating Philadelphia homes, and accidental beekeeper, Crystal Swanson.

Wow, that’s an action-packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

If you love “the Philler” let us know! Please follow us on the Weekend Philler Instagram, the Weekend Philler Twitter or WEEKEND PHILLER’s FACEBOOK!!

For more Weekend Philler Episodes use this link.

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked