On Weekend Philler Episode 416, we check in with Philler alumni Run856 and 3D Printing by Muckychris and learn how they’re functioning during quarantine, catch up with two talented musicians who we met four years when they recorded with Bob Bowling Audio: Sara James and Kennedy Shaw, learn how Disc Makers has transformed their business to support healthcare workers, and look at all of the fun and creative things that Phillerinos are doing while at home!

Wow, that’s an action-packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

