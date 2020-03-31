Weekend Philler Episode 415

Lil Sous Chefs Cooking School is a mobile cooking school specializing in teaching kids how to eat healthy through cooking their own food. It was a real pleasure meeting Nina, Nick and the rest of the teens from Cherokee HS and learning and sharing in their love of cooking. It was my pleasure to be on hand to film this one with fellow producer Holly Huepfel who I have to give credit for this great edit!

Nina was a huge fan of Weekend Philler before we even got there and that reminds me how much the show has grown in 4 Seasons. In typical "small world" fashion, it turns out that Nina is married to some High School friends of mind that made the spot even more fun for me. It's great to see people that are connected to people I know following their dreams.

Thanks for being a part of the show guys! Keep watching and we will see you all soon.