In Weekend Philler Episode 415, we’ve got Farpoint Toys & Collectibles, Lil Sous Chefs Cooking School, Pitruco Pizza, the RCA Heritage Program Museum, and vinatage PHL17 promos!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked

