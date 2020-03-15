Weekend Philler Episode 414 – 2020 Women’s Episode!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Weekend Philler Episode 414 is our 2020 Women's Special! In honor of Women's History Month, every segment in this episode will feature some of the most inspiring and strong women that we have met this year on Weekend Philler. We've got Harriett's Bookshop, Butterfly by Danielle Lacy, Drag By Ms. Sarah, Raw Monje Healthy Treats, and Peace of Wood!

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour. Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips:

What is Weekend Philler? Glad you asked