In Weekend Philler Episode 132 we meet the Angry Video Game Nerd, visit Too Many Games, support the troops and local business with Jim’s Jarhead Jerky, give back with the Rooster Soup Co., taste olive oil at The Well Dressed Olive, honor Vietnam veterans at The Wall in Bucks County, and ride Justice League: Battle for Metropolis at Six Flags Great Adventure.

Wow, that’s an action packed half hour! Thanks for tuning it to PHL17 and letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

