Weekend Philler Best of 2020 Halloween Episode 602 is a look back on some of our previous Halloween Spooktacular stories.

In this episode, we have Haunted Objects in The Creeper Gallery in New Hope, DiDonato Family Fun Center’s Trick or Treat Train in Hammonton, New Jersey Paranormal, Halloween Collectibles with Past to Present Vintage in Barrington, and Aaron Burr’s Ghost Story in New Hope, Pa.

Here are the segments:

Haunted Objects at The Creeper Gallery

DiDonato Family Fun Center’s Trick-or-Treat Train

New Jersey Paranormal

Halloween Collectibles with Past to Present Vintage

Aaron Burr Ghost Story with Ghost Tours of New Hope

If you love “The Philler” let us know! Please follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and now on TIKTOK!

For more Weekend Philler episodes use this link!