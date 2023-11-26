For those that don’t know, PHL17 is now a CW station, which means we get some amazing programming we have not had in the past, not the least of which is ACC sports! As we all know, sometimes, sports can run long and that’s what happened to the amazing episode, I call, Episode 811… Our favorite thing about Philler is putting your fabulous faces on TV– so, this week we are running an encore presentation of the episode. See it again, for the first time! haha.

We started this one at one of my favorite places in the city, if not the world, The Reading Terminal Market. In Season 8 we decided to get to know some of the owner and operators a little better and this week it was the PA General Store.

Next up we met two fascinating folks, Joe and Janine, at a place called PDKNINE in Mt Laurel, NJ. It’s both a place to buy games and play games, while also having the ability to buy merch, collectibles and local art– all within the genre of gaming and general geekery.

Next up, we met our friends from Subaru of America and learned about their latest, “Subaru Love Promise” initiative. Last year Subaru Park achieved “zero landfill status” and this year they unveiled an amazing new sculpture made by TerraCycle, a Trenton, NJ based recycling company that makes some amazing art.

We also caught up with our friend Ron Jaworski. Ron’s been on the Philler a few times and he’s one of my all-time favorite Eagles. He and his Jaws Youth Playbook foundation donated $40,000 to Wynnefield Police Athletic League for a new floor. This week we got to see the final product and it was spectacular.

And last but not least, we checked out a place called Town Square at the Jersey shore and learned more about Reminiscence Therapy that is helping slow down the affects of Alzheimer’s and Dementia.

So that’s our show! Thanks for letting us “phill” a little of your weekend.

Here are the clips.