Calling all ice cream lovers! Andy and Jen of Weckerly’s Ice Cream in Fishtown started their business as a way to introduce more people to the bounty of local produce in this area. The result? Delicious ice cream that’s packed full of locally-grown goodies.

They serve scoops at their shop, but they’re especially known for their amazing ice cream sandwiches. These gourmet treats combine Jen’s experience as a pastry chef with all of the delicious ice cream that their team creates.

To learn more or to place an order, check out their website!