Water Woman creates murals about Philly’s safe tap water

Did you know that Philly’s tap water is safe to drink? Water Woman is a modern-day superhero who works with the Philadelphia Water Department to spread awareness!

Water Woman is teaming up with Mural Arts Philadelphia to paint two murals to remind residents of a very simple mission: Drink More Tap! One mural will be located at Penrose Recreation Center at 12th Street and Susquehanna Avenue, and the other will be at Cruz Recreation Center at 6th and Master Streets.

The lead artist behind these murals is Calo Lopez Rosa. Rosa grew up in El Salvador, where tap water isn’t safe to drink. Rosa believes that it is a privilege to have access to clean tap water, so he sees these murals as a great opportunity to spread that message.

For more information on this project and on how drinking Philly’s tap water can help the environment, check out their website!