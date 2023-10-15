Voorhees Animal Orphanage is a community animal shelter and adoption center dedicated to saving lives. This municipal shelter is contractually obligated to take in any stray or unwanted animal from 28 towns in South Jersey. How do they do it? With your help! This year (2023) Voorhees Animal Orphanage hosted their 27th annual “Woofstock” festival as a fundraising event for the shelter. The event featured over 125 vendors, food court, beer garden, pet contests and more!

Visit VAONJ.org to learn more about how you can help. And be on the lookout for Woofstock 2024!