Underground Arts’ Pop-Up Kitchen

The entertainment and music industry has been hit especially hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, and so has the restaurant industry. Business owners have been coming up with very creative ways to stay afloat, and Underground Arts is one of them!

While live concerts aren’t in the cards for the near future, Underground Arts has found a way to keep both their workers afloat as well as supporting some of their chef friends. They’ve created a pop-up kitchen where they provide a venue for chefs to prepare their food and safely serve it to customers!

The Pop-Up Kitchen takes place every Wednesday from 4pm – 9pm.

To learn more and to see who they’ll be hosting next, check out their website.