Tri-State GMC dealers are making an effort to make a positive impact on local communities through generous donations. Their most recent gift was made to the Willingboro Police Athletic League’s Diamonds softball team.

“This donation from Tri-State GMC dealers is huge for us,” Commissioner of Willingboro PAL softball Stephanie Meredith tells us. “We don’t get a lot of support from our local businesses, and this field has been in existence for over 20 year,” she continues.

The Diamonds softball program is a recreational league made up entirely of volunteers, and the team suffered a financial loss when their snack shack burned down last year. The organization plans to use this donation to update the dugouts on the field.