Town Square at the Jersey Shore is an innovative and compassionate approach to senior care, particularly for those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. Their senior daycare has an emphasis on what is called reminiscence therapy. Reminiscence therapy is a treatment that uses all the senses — sight, touch, taste, smell, and sound — to help individuals with dementia remember events, people, and places from their past lives. To that end, their entire facilities in Brick, Marlton and Princeton NJ are lovingly recreated to resemble a 1950s town. On this visit, we paid particular attention to some of their veterans services and programs.

Engaging seniors in activities that draw upon their formative years can be profoundly meaningful, providing a sense of purpose and connection. It’s heartening to see a focus on creating a unique experience that not only caters to the needs of those with memory challenges but also extends therapeutic benefits to all adults and seniors, regardless of their memory function.

The concept of an adult day care center like Town Square addresses a common challenge faced by families – how to provide meaningful and engaging care for their loved ones as they age. The understanding that busy lives can hinder the ability to offer adequate support is realistic, and it’s commendable that Town Square aims to fill this gap by providing a fulfilling and interactive environment.

The expertise of professionals with decades of experience in senior care adds credibility to the initiative. Their dedication to creating purpose and meaning in the lives of seniors reflects a holistic and person-centered approach to aging, acknowledging the unique needs and experiences of each individual.