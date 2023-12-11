Do you have a gamer, nerd, or geek in your life, and you’re struggling to find something to get them this holiday season? You’ve come to the right place! Gamers can be some of the hardest people to shop for, which is why we’ve made a comprehensive list to help you out!

Collectible Card Games!

Also known as trading card games, collectible card games are for people who like Pokémon, Magic: the Gathering, and Yu-Gi-Oh; just to name a few! Every trading card game is different, and every one has their own set of rules, characters, and stats. Trading card games often come in packets, which heightens the excitement of getting a rare card. A mint-condition “Alpha Black Lotus” card from Magic: The Gathering that was signed by artist Christopher Rush was sold for $540,000 in March 2023! As for Pokémon, the rarest card you could find in a regular pack would be a first-edition holographic Charizard card, but the rarest Pokémon card ever is the Illustrator Pikachu, with only 41 ever made and they were only awarded to contest winners. The price of the Illustrator Pikachu nears millions!

Dungeons and Dragons Essentials Kit!

If you don’t know, Dungeons and Dragons is a tabletop role-playing game, where one person is the storyteller, i.e. the Dungeon Master, who has the entire story planned out. The players, i.e. the adventurers, listen to the Dungeon Master and fight encounters through dice rolls and ideas. Dungeons and Dragons is my personal favorite tabletop role-playing game as it allows for SO much creativity on both the Dungeon Master’s and adventurer’s sides, and my obsession all started with this Dungeons and Dragons Essentials Kit! The kit features everything you need to play D&D: 11 different types of dice, a one-game-session adventure book, a D&D rulebook, 6 blank character sheets, cards for magic items, a poster map, and more!

Harry Potter Wand!

A Harry Potter Wand is the perfect gift for the Hogwarts student in your life! This classic memorabilia from the Harry Potter franchise is sure to put a smile on their face, even if they’re a Slytherin! (I am a Hufflepuff!) A utensil that a character uses is a great gift for those who look up to the character: for example, their favorite Doctor’s sonic screwdriver for Doctor Who lovers, or an Infinity Gauntlet for the Marvel enjoyers.

Social Games!

Social games like Apples to Apples and Betrayal at House on the Hill are great for families looking to connect over strategic or funny games. Other games like these are Codenames, Wavelength, Cards Against Humanity, and The Game of Things. Every single game mentioned here I played with my own family and it was a blast!

Collectible Figurines!

Figurines allow for your favorite characters to be in your own space! They also look super cool on your shelves! Nearly every franchise has a collectible figuring of some sort: Superhero characters, Disney characters, even most cartoons have them! Funko Pops are the most common collectible figurines, and you can even find them on the shelves at Target! But if you’re looking for something a little bit more valuable, a lot of online shops have figurines that will stand the test of time.

Thanks to Joe and Janine for helping us out with this list! We only learn from the pros!

By: Gabriella Boal / Weekend Philler