Hold onto your seats, millennials; Collingswood, New Jersey just got its own 20th century time capsule! Time Lapse Vintage is a retro antique store that has everything from Stars Wars figurines to heavy metal t-shirts.

“It’s vintage, it’s vinyl, its VHS, it’s toys for all ages. It’s just everything that I think will bring people happiness when they come in here,” explains owner Eric Ingala.

Everyone of every age is welcome. And Collingswood has been very receptive of the store.

“I think it’s been integrated into the community such that people feel like a little bit of ownership, like, ‘This is our store, this serves our community, and the community at large,” Joe says.

For more information, timelapse.onuniverse.com.