Dr. Luis Amberths, Principal of Timber Creek High School in Sicklerville, NJ, is finding creative ways to connect to his students during the pandemic. He started with a Dancing Principal Challenge video that lead to the Be the Light challenge that has spread through social media. Both videos are meant to bring a smile to students and staff, and to remind them that we will get through this together.

In the words of Dr. Amberths, “Be kind. Be great. And charge on!”