Philadelphia’s Kensington Beach has slowly but surely become an up-and-coming hotspot. Many people have begun to open businesses in the small neighborhood. George A. Mathes, owner of the antique store Thunderbird Salvage, is no different. “I was like, ‘Why don’t we have a salvage store in here?'” George explained. “You know, do something interesting and creative in the neighborhood.'”

Why do people seem to love Thunderbird Salavge? “There’s something for everybody,” George says. They have valuables such as furniture, clothes, magazines, holiday decorations, vinyl records, VHS tapes, and more that date back to the early 1900s. They even have a cone top beer can from the 1930s!

The thunderbird symbol is very significant to George. “It actually represents the phoenix, which represents creation, transformation, and rebirth,” he explains. “[It’s] what we actually do here.”

Who would’ve thought a Kensington church built in the 1850s would transform into a lively antique shop? George did. “[The store] was an experiment,” George admits, “But it’s working.” And it’s working so well that they will be opening another location in the near future (fingers crossed!).

For more information, you can visit their Instagram page @thunderbirdsalvage, or head to their store located on 2441 Frankford Avenue in Philadelphia, PA.