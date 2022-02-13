Third State Brewing’s owner, Jay Mahoney, began his brewing journey from his home with a dream of opening his own brick and mortar brewery. Now, he and his two partners, Bill Pozniak and John O’Brian, own a successful business in the heart of historic Burlington, NJ. If great beer is the star of the show at Third State, their location in historic Burlington is certainly a co-star. The brewery takes its name “Third State” from New Jersey’s place as third state in the union in 1787.

The brewery has a very chill vibe and is a favorite for diners and shoppers in downtown historical Burlington and has even become the regular launching ground and post run destination for the Burlington Run Club.

Owner Jay Mahoney also serves as president of the New Jersey Brewers Association but as the closest NJ brewery to Pennsylvania has great relationships with the PA brewers just over the bridge who he was quick to offer praise as well. Obviously with that role and those relationships he knows his way around a great craft and when he told me his Pilsner was up there with some of the best he’s tasted, I was eager to try it and quick to agree.

Third State offers a variety of craft beers and hosts live music and events monthly. Their annual St Pat’s celebration is befitting an all Irish ownership and not to be missed. My favorite part of the trip was easily the great beer and easy conversation at the brewery, local residents with a lot of knowledge and a lot of pride in where they live and the history surrounding the area. I came for the Pilsner, but I left with a huge appreciation of Burlington and we will definitely be back with some more Weekend Philler stories in the future.