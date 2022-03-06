Jessica DeLuise is a Physician Assistant/ Culinary Medicine Specialist with a passion to simplify wellness for others. As a Physician Assistant for over 10 years, she noticed that many patients had questions about food and eating healthy. As an advocate for food as medicine, Jessica decided to share her culinary knowledge on social media.

She is known as “The Wellness Kitchenista” on her social media platforms where she shares tips and tricks to use in the kitchen as well as healthy recipes for her followers to make and enjoy at home. Jessica says that food can be the body’s “best medicine or worst poison” and she is dedicated to teaching others how to incorporate healthier foods on their plates seamlessly.

In addition to her social media platforms, Jessica frequents local news outlets to share her culinary medicine recipes, tips, etc. Jessica is also an Emmy award winning television host for her show that she wrote and hosted titled “Eat Your Way to Wellness” which now streams for free on Tubi TV.

To learn more about Jessica visit TheWellnessKitchenista.com.