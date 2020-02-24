Located in Manayunk, Philadelphia, The Spiral Bookcase is a magical little bookshop that focuses on witchcraft and the occult!

We talk to their store manager, Victoria, about how The Spiral Bookcase got its start and the natural connections between books and magic. She also talks about how Spiral is a welcoming place for people at all levels in their witchcraft journey!

And, of course, we got to meet their adorable bookstore cat, Calliope! She has become Manayunk’s surrogate cat, and the bookshop would not be the same without her.