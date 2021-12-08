Chester, PA (WPHL)– The Philadelphia Union Foundation has launched a new project aimed at providing high school students in the Chester, PA community with opportunities for mentorship so they can continue their education after graduation, and hopefully, land a job. It’s called the iAM Project. The program supports aspiring high school students from low-income backgrounds to maximize their personal, academic, and professional potential.

Officials say the program focuses on giving students mentorship, aspiration, and inspiration. In the program, students begin to build a network of inspirational speakers, professional mentors, and great internship opportunities.

The iAM project partners with Lincoln Financial Group, Global Neurosciences Institute, BIMBO Bakeries, Kevin Durant Charity Foundation, and Neumann University.

The goal of the program is to help students have a brighter future and better hope of having successful careers in top-tier companies.