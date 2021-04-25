The Novel Baker in Dublin, PA

Alexis DeLuca has always loved baking, and was even a home baker for several years before she opened The Novel Baker at The Square in Dublin, PA!

The Novel Baker is a cake boutique – something that is very rare in the US and more common in Europe (specifically Paris, where Alexis gets her design inspiration from). Alexis creates stunning cakes, cookies, and other confections that look like they belong in a magazine. She excitedly adds that at The Novel Baker, every day is a special occasion.

One of the most popular items at The Novel Baker are their Tall Cakes. One of the most common questions regarding the tall cakes is how to cut them! Alexis gave a helpful tutorial on cutting tall cakes that can be viewed here.

Check out The Novel Baker on their website, Facebook, and Instagram.