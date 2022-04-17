Stephanie Garnett is a student in the Therapeutic Music Program at Settlement Music School. She is hard of hearing and blind, but music has helped her grow and accept her disabilities. Stephanie plays both the organ and the piano by ear, as she prefers the pace to braille music.

In this segment, Stephanie explains how music is everywhere, and all around us. Music is a huge part of her life and she hopes it inspires others the same way.

“That’s what I like about therapeutic music, you don’t have to be somebody to play; be you and make it your own.” Stephanie says

She practices the piano and the organ at Settlement Music School every Friday and plays the organ at Unity Baptist Church in South Philadelphia. Stephanie always has a smile on her face, and has dubbed herself “the jewel of the school” at Settlement Music School.