The Colonial Theatre is a great old school theater with a modern sensibility that is a “must visit” in Phoenixville, PA. I grew up right down the road from Phoenixville and remember seeing Jean-Claude Van Damme’s “Street Fighter” there in 1994! Going back to produce this segment was so much fun to see the historic main room just as I remembered it almost 30 years ago. I also got to experience the wonderful additions and top notch accommodations that make the Colonial Theatre a super fun place to hang out and catch a show. The place has a “feel” to it when you walk in and you can just sense how cool and special it is. And yes, I did rub the piece of the Blob attached to the outside of the projector room for good luck.

