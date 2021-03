Gary Barbera fondly refers to the Lawncrest section of Philadelphia as Lovely Lawncrest. At least once a week he and his Barbera Cares Program leave their day job of selling and servicing Dodges, Rams and Jeeps at Gary Barbera’s on the Boulevard to partner with other caring business and civic leaders at 6900 Rising Sun Avenue. Weekly, Barbera joins State Rep. Jared Solomon, the Lawncrest Community Association members, and self-less neighbors to distribute 40 lb meal boxes supplied by Share Food Program.

Covid-19 and the collateral damages of this pandemic have caused hunger and food insecurity to reach disturbing levels. Hunger doesn’t rest so every week since last Spring 700 boxes of food are distributed to neighbors on a first come first served basis. “Some of our Lovely Lawncrest neighbors wait hours for these food boxes. We are all outside- volunteers and the community socially distanced, wearing masks either distributing food boxes or waiting in line for a box regardless of how hot it is, rain or snow, we are all there helping eachother,” said Barbera.