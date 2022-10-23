The Risley family from Gibbsboro, NJ hosts a home haunt called The Boo Trail annually. It began small, but co-owners Christine Risley and her brother Steve tell us they are expecting hundreds of visitors this year (2022) during the Halloween season.

“Every year we wanted to do more, and every year it just got bigger and bigger and bigger and bigger” Christine tells us.

The home haunt features a walk through haunted trail with various scenes including a butcher shop, a doll room, a cemetery, and more.