American dream alive and well Opa Gyros and Crepes

Gus started making delicious gyros and crepes in 1990 with his family in Greece and brought his skills to New Jersey over a decade ago. Now, he feeds shore-goers his wildly successful gyros and crepes right on the Ocean City, NJ boardwalk.

Just last year, he had the opportunity to open up a second location at the Berlin Farmer’s Market in Berlin, NJ! Now it’s easier for New Jersians to get their hands on this delicious food even when they’re not down the shore.

Gus’s food is so delicious because it is authentic. He believes that a lot goes into making a proper sandwich – in his case: homemade sauce, fresh vegetables, meat that cooks while spinning, and a freshly cooked fluffy pita.

Visit Opa Gyros & Crepes in the food court at 9th and Boardwalk in Ocean City, NJ, and Berlin Farmer’s Market! You can also check them out on Instagram and Facebook.

