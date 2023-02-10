One of my favorite parts of hosting and producing Weekend Philler for 7 seasons is the amazing people we have met and the huge network of people and businesses that have remained our friends, whether they were on last week, or season 1 and everything in between. We also know that for many of you, Super Bowl Sunday is a giant undertaking and you’re working your tails off, (buffalo tails especially), to make this Sunday memorable for your customers and clients. Below are some of our Weekend Philler Alumni that we hope you keep and mind for your Super Bowl Sunday! If you are an alum of the show and have a special offer for Super Bowl… reach out to me on social as we will be adding to this post…

The Wing Kitchen (Season 5)

Chef Tim Witcher is a Food Network champion, an educator, a family man, and the talented mastermind behind The Wing Kitchen! His mouth-watering wings are legendary. Super Bowl orders need to be in days before the bowl so don’t hesitate!

Pic-A-Lilli Inn (Season 1)

For 90 plus years the same family has owned and operated The Pic-A-Lilli Inn on 206 in Shamong, NJ. The “Pic” is famous for great wings, great beer and great memories.

Cockadoodle Dan’s (Season 5)

Cockadoodle Dans has incredible wings, cheesesteaks, and so much more. They’re a family affair located in Palmyra, NJ and we’re huge fans of everything on their menu – especially the Batman & Robin! They are most likely not taking orders at this time as they are at capacity, but they are still a favorite.

Czerw’s Polish Kielbasa (Season 4)

Weaver’s Way Co-Op (Season 4)

Weavers Way Co-op, Philadelphia’s largest co-op, will be matching donations at all three of its locations this weekend during the busy Super Bowl shopping rush.

Past to Present Vintage (Season 4)

Past to Present is sourcing and selling vintage Eagles, Phillies, Flyers and Sixers gear all year round, but kicks it into overdrive when we make the playoffs/finals etc.

If you are a Philler Alum… send us your Super Bowl special offers and we will get it listed.