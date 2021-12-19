The New Hope Railroad offers a holiday experience like no other. Hop aboard the North Pole Express Train or experience the magic of Santa’s Steam Train Ride to find out why the New Hope Railroad is a cherished holiday tradition among so many families.

Both excursions are bound to put you in the Christmas spirit, but Santa’s Steam Train Ride adds a little extra magic because the cars are pulled by a historic steam locomotive from the 1960’s. New Hope Railroad’s General Manager Mike Donovan describes it as “A Norman Rockwell painting come to life”.

The North Pole Express Train and Santa’s Steam Train Ride are both one hour excursions with a live performer on board to sing Christmas carols with children and their families. The train rides are complete with hot chocolate and chocolate chip cookies brought to you at your seat and visitors are given a souvenir train ticket as a tangible memory of this magical experience.

Make sure you are on your best behavior, because Santa pays each person a special visit at their seat to find out if they’ve been naughty or nice and to take a photo.

For tickets and more information visit newhoperailroad.com.