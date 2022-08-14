Looking for a fun and tasty way to cool down this summer? Rita’s Italian Ice just launched a brand new delicious flavor called Kandi Kapow! Kandi Kapow is a limited time only flavor that will be available through September 4th, so get it while you can!

While Kandi Kapow is available in stores, customers can enjoy it a few different ways. First, the Sweet Shop Gelati which is layered vanilla custard with Kandi Kapow Italian Ice, topped with fizzy candy. Next, The Sugar Rush Krush – a blended, refreshing, and ‘sippable’ version of the Kandi Kapow Italian Ice. Finally, the Sugar Blast Blendini is blended vanilla custard and Kandi Kapow Italian Ice topped with that same fizzy candy.

Visit your local Rita’s and try the new Kandi Kapow water ice while it’s available, and of course, all of your classic favorites like mango, cherry, and Swedish Fish will still be available to enjoy, guaranteed, through October 2nd!