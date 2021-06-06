Support local artists & musicians at Grooveground Coffee Bar in Collingswood

Grooveground Coffee Bar in Collingswood, NJ is a full-service cafe that is also the perfect place to get unique gifts, support local musicians and artists, and develop a sense of community in their outdoor garden bar.

Grooveground was created 19 years ago when co-owners Michael Snyder and Chris Rocco ditched the corporate world and joined forces to make their dream a reality.

Every second Saturday, Grooveground hosts local artists (anything from photographers to painters to jewelry makers). These artists almost always nearby and are sometimes folks who work at the shop or even customers!

Visit them at their location in Collingswood! You can also stay informed by checking out their website, Instagram, and Facebook page.

