If you’re like me, performers like Barry Manilow and Michael Bublè are the soundtrack of your life. Once in a generation voices with a tunes that speak to you, no matter where life takes you. I’m lucky enough to be seeing both these guys this summer at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

For Manilow especially, this is a true bucket list item for me. I can remember hearing him on the car radio back when radios didn’t even have FM in car yet. His songs bring back memories in an instant of simpler times. Can’t wait to relive those times with all my friends in Philly!