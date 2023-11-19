Subaru of America, Inc. and the Philadelphia Union are celebrating achieving a “zero landfill status” at Subaru Park in Chester, PA, in grand style! Together with the amazing artists at Terracycle, Trenton, NJ, they have unveiled a soccer ball sculpture of recycled items outside Subaru Park. Subaru Park became a zero-landfill stadium in 2021 and have successfully diverted over one million pounds of waste from landfills.

The installation of the sculpture coincided with a match night and was celebrated by the Philadelphia Union’s supporters group, Sons of Ben.

“We’re proud of our sustainable legacy and all we’ve accomplished since becoming the first automaker with a zero landfill factory in the United States,” said Alan Bethke, Senior Vice President, Marketing at Subaru of America. “We’re also proud of the recycling milestones we’ve achieved throughout our partnership with the Philadelphia Union, and we hope this incredible new sculpture will show visitors to Subaru Park just how beautiful recycling can be.”

The sculpture, designed and created by TerraCycle’s in-house team specializing in upcycled works, used recycled materials collected solely from Subaru Park. These materials included aluminum cans and tabs, plastic soda bottles and caps, as well as repurposed elements from a large billboard. Symbolizing shared commitments to the environment and a passion for both the game and the planet, the sculpture signifies the partnership’s dedication to sustainability.