Make a dog’s day through adoption with Subaru of America and Philadelphia Union!

Subaru of America has teamed up with the Philadelphia Union to host Make A Dog’s Day Fest – a dog adoption event at Subaru Park with fun activities for pet owners and over 100 dogs available for adoption from 17 local animal shelters!

The event took place in October and all adoption fees were covered by Subaru.

Dogs and their owners experienced the dog dash, performances by canine stars, food trucks, a costume contest, and a day full of pet activities. And inside of the concourse, 111 dogs were ready to meet their future families.

Subaru and the Philadelphia Union hope that this event will become the largest single-day dog adoption event in North America.

Many dogs were adopted at Subaru Park at Make A Dog’s Day Fest on October 24th, but there are still plenty of dogs in need! Subaru encourages you to visit your local animal shelter to make a dog’s day through adoption.

Watch more episodes from Weekend Philler Episode 605 here.