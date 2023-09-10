Subaru donated $20,000 to the Camden YMCA as a part of the Subaru Love Promise, a vision to ensure everyone in the community feels loved and cared for.

The donation was presented at an end of summer event to celebrate the final day of the Camden YMCA Soccer for Success Camp. The event took place at the home of the Subaru Mini Pitch in Camden, NJ which was donated by Subaru in 2021.

Children from the Camden YMCA spent the day learning soccer skills from Philadelphia Union’s Quinn Sullivan. They also received new soccer equipment from Subaru’s Gear for Good Program. The celebration was complete with games, a DJ, snacks, and free ice cream.