Subaru is always looking out for the underdog, especially in the month of October. During Subaru Loves Pets Month, Subaru retail locations partner with their local animal shelters to promote adoption, and donate $100 per pet adopted back to the shelter. Subaru places a special emphasis on those animals that may have special needs by encouraging people to adopt them first.

In addition, Subaru and The Philadelphia Union hosted an adoption event at Subaru Park with 9 local animal shelters, and adoptable pets on site who’s adoption fees have already been taken care of by Subaru.

The month of October culminates in Subaru’s 4th annual National Make A Dog’s Day Fest taking place on October 22nd (2022) at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. Make A Dog’s Day Fest is a day all about your pet! From free toys, to costume contests, your dog is sure to have a great time. Local animal shelters will be on site as well for anyone looking to adopt. and would like to take advantage of Subaru covering the fees.

To learn more about Subaru’s Loves Pets please visit Subaru.com.