Subaru, the automaker known for its commitment to social responsibility, continues to extend its philanthropic efforts towards the community. In line with their vision of creating a better world, Subaru is dedicated to improving the lives of animals that live within our communities. They firmly believe that every animal deserves a loving home and are actively working towards this objective through their “Subaru Loves Pets” pillar of the “Subaru Love Promise” initiative.

Subaru has partnered with the Philadelphia Union to host multiple shelters and rescues at Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania, before the Philadelphia Union home games. These events have helped raise awareness about the importance of pet adoption and have facilitated the adoption of many animals into loving homes. Subaru even waived all the fees for the adoption costs for the animals at these events!