As a part of the Subaru Loves Learning Initiative, Subaru and The Philadelphia Union teamed up with AdoptAClassroom.org to ensure that every teacher and student at Stetser Elementary School in Chester, PA has the tools to succeed this school year.

This was the 2nd annual celebration hosted by Subaru and The Philadelphia Union. At this year’s celebration, Subaru of America provided the Chester County elementary school with school supply kits for each classroom, as well as a $10,000 donation.

“Through Subaru Loves Learning, we feel that every student should have an equal and equitable opportunity at a good education,” Anthony Trosclair with Brand Partnerships at Subaru of America tells us.

Many schools in high-needs areas struggle to provide students with the resources necessary for a quality education. Oftentimes teachers are forced to reach into their own pockets to purchase these supplies. Through Subaru and The Philadelphia Union’s partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org, Stetser Elementary staff and students now have the tools to succeed this school year.

“This helps boost our morale [and it gets] us the supplies we need in time for student learning,” Stetser’s Principal Dr. Lavada Greene explains.

Subaru Loves Learning is a part of a greater initiative called the Subaru Love Promise in which Subaru strives to demonstrate that they are more than a car company through a variety of community outreach opportunities. To learn more please visit Subaru.com.